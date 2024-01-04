Bogdanovic tallied 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 141-138 win over the Thunder.
Bogdanovic continues to be the first scoring off the Hawks' bench. He's coming off averaging 20.1 points and 3.7 three-point makes per game in December and has attempted at least 14 shots over his last 13 appearances. Bogdanovic will continue to operate as a streaky shooter on a night-to-night basis, though he's scored in double-digits in every game since Nov. 1.
