Bogdanovic finished Monday's 129-125 loss to the Trail Blazers with 23 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes.

While Trae Young (ankle) was sidelined Monday, Dejounte Murray (career-high 40 points, seven assists) stepped up as the Hawks' go-to player, while Bogdanovic moved into Murray's usual role as Atlanta's top secondary option on offense. Because Young isn't expected to be in store for a long-term absence, Bogdanovic's playing time and usage could take a dip as soon as Wednesday in Phoenix, but the excellent showing Monday is at least an encouraging sign for the 30-year-old after a recent string of underwhelming, inefficient performances.