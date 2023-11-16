Bogdanovic contributed 28 points (8-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-114 loss to the Knicks.

With neither Trae Young nor Dejounte Murray providing their typical offense, Bogdanovic stepped up from the second unit with a season-best performance -- in fact, the veteran guard hadn't scored more than 17 points in a game coming into Wednesday. Bogdanovic has also added a little extra fantasy value to his profile on the defensive end through the early part of 2023-24, recording multiple steals five times and averaging what would be a career-high 1.5 steals a night.