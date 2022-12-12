Bogdanovic ended with 28 points (10-22 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block over 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-122 overtime win over the Bulls.

Bogdanovic came off the bench and led the team with 28 points. He even ended up playing the third-most minutes for the Hawks in the overtime win. The Serbian wing nailed six shots from beyond the arc which added to an all-around great performance. In his five games since recovering from knee surgery, he's averaging 18.0 points, 3.8 made three-pointers, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.