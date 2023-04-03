Bogdanovic produced 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 132-130 overtime win over Dallas.

Bogdanovic attempted 10 shots from beyond the arc for the first time since Jan. 30, and he's shot well from downtown of late. He's converted on 11 of 28 attempts over his last four matchups, reaching double figures in each of those contests. Bogdanovic should continue to see between 20-to-25 minutes down the stretch of the 2022-23 regular season.