Bogdanovic (hamstring) is probable for Monday's matchup against the Pelicans, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic was held out of Saturday's win over the Hornets due to right hamstring injury management, though he will likely suit up Monday. The sharpshooter has appeared in six regular-season outings since returning from the hamstring injury, during which he averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 35.0 percent from downtown across 24.2 minutes per game.