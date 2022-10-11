Bogdanovic (kneecap) was limited to shooting drills during Tuesday's practice, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bogdanovic continues to rehab from offseason knee surgery and has yet to play during the preseason, which was expected. However, the Hawks were hoping to get the sharpshooter back for the start of the regular season, but it appears like that may have been a bit optimistic. He has just over a week to return to game shape before Atlanta opens the regular season against the Rockets on Oct. 19, which seems unlikely given he's yet to advance past shooting drills.