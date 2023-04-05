Bogdanovic is questionable for Wednesday's game against Washington due to right knee injury management.
Bogdanovic recorded 26 points (9-15), five assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Tuesday's win over Chicago, but he may be sidelined for the second half of Atlanta's back-to-back set to manage his right knee injury. If that's the case, AJ Griffin, Garrison Mathews and Aaron Holiday would be candidates for increased playing time.
More News
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores game-high 26•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Starting Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Lets it fly from deep•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available Sunday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable to face Memphis•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Starting for injured Hunter•