Bogdanovic is questionable for Wednesday's game against Washington due to right knee injury management.

Bogdanovic recorded 26 points (9-15), five assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Tuesday's win over Chicago, but he may be sidelined for the second half of Atlanta's back-to-back set to manage his right knee injury. If that's the case, AJ Griffin, Garrison Mathews and Aaron Holiday would be candidates for increased playing time.