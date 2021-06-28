Bogdanovic (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 4 against Milwaukee.

This is actually a step in the right direction for Bogdanovic, who had carried questionable designations into the last few games since the soreness in his right knee crept up midway through the Sixers series. While he struggled to find the bottom of the net in Sunday's Game 3 (3-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt), it was encouraging that Bogdanovic played 35 minutes -- easily his highest total since Game 5 against Philadelphia. The Serbian guard will likely be at less than 100 percent again Tuesday, but the Hawks may ask him to shoulder a heavier burden with Trae Young nursing a bone bruise to his right foot.