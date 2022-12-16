Bogdanovic -- who is making his first start of the season Friday -- is no longer under a minutes limit, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Bogdanovic has played 30-plus minutes in each of his last three appearances, so he wasn't facing much of a restriction in those contests, either. He should continue to log healthy workloads and will get a look with the starting unit Friday with Dejounte Murray (ankle) still out of commission. Of the typical starters for the Hawks, only Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter are playing Friday.
