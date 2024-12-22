Bogdanovic totaled seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 128-112 loss to Memphis.

Bogdanovic continues to deliver underwhelming performances, scoring no more than 10 points for the fourth straight game. It's been a slow process for Bogdanovic, having missed 13 games earlier in the season due to injury. The emergence of Dyson Daniels has resulted in Bogdanovic playing fewer minutes when compared to the past few seasons. He should remain a consistent part of the rotation, albeit one with a lower ceiling than initially thought.