Bogdanovic will start Friday's game against the 76ers.

With Trae Young (illness) sidelined, Bogdanovic will make his second start of the season. Over his last 10 appearances, Bogdanovic has averaged 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.3 minutes, but he figures to see an uptick in usage with Young out of the mix.