Bogdanovic will be moved to the bench for Sunday's preseason game against the Magic, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bogdanovic started Atlanta's first preseason game Friday, posting nine points, four rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes. The Hawks are going to experiment with a new starting lineup in Sunday's contest, so the demotion likely isn't anything permanent.
