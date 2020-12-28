Bogdanovic will shift to the bench for Monday's game against the Pistons, Sarah Spencer of the Journal-Constitution reports.

Bogdanovic came off the bench in the opener against Chicago, then moved into the starting five for Saturday's game against Memphis. With Clint Capela returning from injury, the Hawks will roll with Capela and John Collins up front, with De'Andre Hunter on the wing and Cam Reddish and Trae Young in the backcourt. Bogdanovic will likely move in and out of the lineup throughout the season, but his role should remain steady, regardless.