Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce said after Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Hornets that Bogdanovic is "probably going to be out a while" after exiting the contest with a right knee injury, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta likely will provide another update on Bogdanovic on Sunday after he undergoes further testing, but based on the tone of Pierce's comments, the 28-year-old looks at risk of sitting out the Hawks' entire four-game slate during the upcoming week, if not longer. When Bogdanovic departed with the injury, Cam Reddish capitalized on the extra playing time, finishing with a season-high 21 points to go with five rebounds, four steals and one assist in 34 minutes. In addition to Reddish, Kevin Huerter, Brandon Goodwin and Tony Snell are candidates to see more run.