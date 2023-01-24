Bogdanovic closed with 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 111-100 loss to the Bulls.

Bogdanovic was back in action Monday, sliding into the starting lineup after De'Andre Hunter was ruled out due to asthma symptoms. Bogdanovic was able to play 33 minutes, an indication that he should be ready to go moving forward. Hunter could very well return for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, likely seeing Bogdanovic move back to the bench.