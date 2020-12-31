Bogdanovic produced 22 points (7-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 145-141 loss to Brooklyn.

Bogdanovic had his best game as a member of the Hawks, picking up some of the offensive slack after Danilo Gallinari (ankle) went down with another injury. Despite a somewhat reduced role, Bogdanovic is currently putting up top-50 numbers across his first four games. His ceiling is capped simply due to the fact the Hawks are arguably the deepest team in the league. That said, his talents are undeniable and he should be rostered in all formats.