Bogdanovic does not have a minutes restriction for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Bogdanovic has appeared in two games after missing 25 straight games due to a knee injury. He didn't see more than 20 minutes in either contest, but that will probably change Thursday. Before suffering the injury, Bogdanovic averaged 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 25.3 minutes.