Head coach Nate McMillan revealed Friday that Bogdanovic remains "a ways away" from his return to the floor, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

While McMillan didn't put a particular timetable for Bogdanovic's return to action, it certainly doesn't sound like he will be available for Opening Night next week. His absence would leave the Hawks down a sharpshooting option off the bench and could lead to more minutes for Justin Holiday and rookie AJ Griffin.