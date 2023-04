Bogdanovic (knee/rest) isn't listed on the Hawks' injury report for Friday's game against the 76ers, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bogdanovic took the second night of a back-to-back set off Wednesday, but as expected, he's been cleared and will return to action Friday. Before his one-game absence, the sharpshooter had appeared in 11 straight contests (four starts) and averaged 13.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.8 minutes during that stretch.