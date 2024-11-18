Bogdanovic (hamstring) isn't listed on the Hawks' injury report for Monday's game against the Kings, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic was recently sent to the G League as part of his rehab, and it appears everything went well, as the sharpshooter is cleared to make his first appearance since the season opener. Given the lengthy layoff and the unexpected stellar play from Dyson Daniels, Atlanta can likely afford to ease Bogdanovic back into his usual role. Bogdanovic averaged a career-high 30.4 minutes per game last year.