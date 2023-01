Bogdanovic (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Bulls.

Bogdanovic took a seat for the second half of the Hawks' back-to-back set Saturday due to right knee injury management, but as expected, the sharpshooter will return to action Monday. Over his past seven contests, Bogdanovic is averaging just 10.6 points on 34.9 percent shooting, but he's capable of exploding for a big scoring night anytime he suits up.