Bogdanovic (quadriceps) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Bogdanovic was unavailable Saturday against the Raptors due to a quadriceps injury, but he'll be back in action two days later. Over his last eight appearances, he's averaged 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.4 minutes per game.
