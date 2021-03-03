Bogdanovic is not on the Hawks' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Magic, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Bogdanovic made his return from a 25-game absence Tuesday night against Miami, finishing with five points, four assists and two boards in 16 minutes off the bench. As of now, it looks as though Bogdanovic will again be available as the Hawks play on the second night of a back-to-back.