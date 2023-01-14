Bogdanovic (quadriceps) is not playing Saturday against the Raptors, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
The absence of Bogdanovic will hurt the Hawks' offensive depth off the bench. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Heat.
