Bogdanovic (knee) will make his season debut in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Pat Benson of SI.com reports.
Bogdanovic's highly anticipated return from an offseason knee procedure is finally here, however, it remains to be seen just how much we will see of the 30-year-old given his lengthy absence. His availability will likely take some minutes away from AJ Griffin and Aaron Holiday.
