Bogdanovic (knee) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Pistons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bogdanovic has yet to make his season debut while he recovers from a right knee surgery he underwent in the offseason. He will likely continue to be treated on a game-to-game basis, as the Hawks also play against the Bucks on Saturday as part of a back-to-back set. Expect Justin Holiday and Aaron Holiday to continue to receive most of the team's backcourt minutes off the bench until Bogdanovic returns.