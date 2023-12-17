Bogdanovic (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The Hawks are going to be very shorthanded with Bogdanovic joining Clint Capela (knee) on the sidelines. The good news, however, is that De'Andre Hunter (knee) is returning from a three-game absence. Garrison Mathews is likely to pick up some minutes in Bogdanovic's absence, and he's a capable three-point shooter.