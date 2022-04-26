Bogdanovic (knee) is out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Heat.
The Hawks are getting a break with Jimmy Butler (knee) out for the Heat, but Atlanta will be missing a key player of its own in Bogdanovic. His absence could open up time for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter.
