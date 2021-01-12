General manager Travis Schlenk confirmed Tuesday that Bogdanovic (knee) will be sidelined for "several weeks," Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Schlenk's update comes as little surprise after Shams Charania of The Athletic reported two days earlier that Bogdanovic suffered a bone bruise and an avulsion fracture to his right knee after going down with the injury in Saturday's loss to the Hornets. A clearer timeline for Bogdanovic's return should emerge once he's able to resume some on-court activities, but fantasy managers in standard leagues with limited injured reserve slots shouldn't feel compelled to hold the 28-year-old. Prior to suffering the injury, Bogdanovic was off to a slow start to the season and struggled to find extensive playing time in a crowded Hawks rotation, averaging 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.1 assists in 23.7 minutes per game over his nine appearances.