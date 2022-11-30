Bogdanovic (knee) is out Wednesday against the Magic, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.
Bogdanovic is out Wednesday but nearing a return. Once he's back, he'll presumably be eased back into a sixth-man role. Assuming that's the case, fewer minutes will likely be available for the likes of Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) and AJ Griffin.
