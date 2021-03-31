Bodganovic totaled 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and four steals over 37 minutes Tuesday in a loss to Phoenix.

Though Boganovic fell one point shy of his season high, this was arguably his strongest performance of the campaign, as he finished with season-bests in assists (six) and steals (four). The fourth-year guard has come on strong of late, notching double-digit points in six of his past seven contests and averaging 15.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals over that stretch.