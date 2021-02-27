Bogdanovic (knee) has progressed to playing 1-on-1 with contact, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Bogdanovic remains without a clear timetable for a return, but this news suggests he's making good progress. The Hawks have three more games before the All-Star break in which Bogdanovic will certainly be sidelined, but there's a chance he returns during the Hawks' first game after the break, which is Mar. 11 against the Raptors.
