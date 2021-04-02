Bogdanovic produced 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 45 minutes in Thursday's 134 -129 win over the Spurs.

The double-overtime win was Bogdanovic's best game of the season, as he drilled four threes to go along with a brilliant night of sharpshooting all over the floor. The boost was sorely needed as the Hawks were without John Collins and had to look elsewhere for production. After a slow start to March, Bogdanovic has really come along and has distinguished himself in four consecutive appearances with the first unit. Over the past two weeks, he's scored 20 or more points four times.