Bogdanovic (hamstring) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 28-year-old was also considered probable for Monday's win over Portland, when he had 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-14 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes. Bogdanovic is on track to play through the hamstring issue again Wednesday, barring a setback.