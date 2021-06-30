Bogdanovic (knee) is listed as probable for Thursday's Game 5 against Milwaukee.

No surprise here as the Hawks continue to keep an eye on the soreness that's bothered Bogdanovic since midway through the Sixers series. The Serbian has yet to miss any time, but prior to Tuesday's Game 4, he'd mostly looked like a shell of himself on the offensive end. With Trae Young (foot) out, a noticeably more spry Bogdanovic went for 20 points, five assists, three rebounds, four steals and six three-pointers (6-14 3Pt) in the Hawks' blowout win. With Young considered a game-time call for Game 5, Bogdanovic could again find himself in an elevated role.