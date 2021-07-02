Bogdanovic (knee) is probable for Saturday's Game 6 against the Bucks, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Bogdanovic is still battling right knee soreness, but his play has improved lately. In the first three games of the series, he averaged 6.7 points on 25.0 percent shooting. In the two games since, Bogdanovic has averaged 24.0 points on 41.5 percent shooting. Trae Young (foot) is expected to be a game-time call for Game 6. If he remains shelved, Bogdanovic should continue acting as the team's No. 1 offensive option.