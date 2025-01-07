Bogdanovic (lower leg) is probable for Tuesday's game versus Utah, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic is expected to suit up Tuesday after he was held out of Saturday's loss to the Clippers due to injury management for a lingering lower left leg contusion. The veteran swingman has appeared in only five outings since Dec. 11, during which he has averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 25.4 minutes per game.