Bogdanovic (illness) is probable to play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
Bogdanovic is feeling a little ill and was a late addition to the injury report, but it doesn't look like that will keep him off the court. Check back closer to the 10:00 p.m. ET tipoff for confirmation of his availability.
