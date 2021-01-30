Bogdanovic (knee), who is still in a brace, has progressed to passing and free-throw shooting, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Optimistically, Bogdanovic could be back around late February to early March, so we're still a while away from any contact work. Still, it's encouraging to hear that he's made tangible progress in his recovery.
