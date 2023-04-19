Bogdanovic racked up 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-106 loss to Boston in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Bogdanovic finished as one of four Hawks players in double figures in scoring, leading all bench players in Tuesday's game in the category. Bogdanovic, who led the Atlanta second unit in assists, steals and minutes played, broke into the double-digit scoring mark for the first time this postseason.