Bogdanovic registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

Bogdanovic had to come off the bench in the season opener since Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter started on the wings, but the veteran sharpshooter still found a way to contribute and finished the game as Atlanta's second-highest scorer only behind Trae Young's 37 points. Bogdanovic might move to the starting lineup for Saturday's game at Memphis, but either way, he should play a significant role with the team regardless of whether he starts or not.