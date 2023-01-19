Bogdanovic is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks due to right knee soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic was productive Wednesday against the Mavericks, posting 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes. However, he's dealing with a knee issue afterward that jeopardizes his status for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. If Bogdanovic is unavailable, Aaron Holiday and AJ Griffin will likely see additional playing time.