Bogdanovic is listed as questionable for Friday's Game 2 against the Bucks.

Bogdanovic carried the same designation in Wednesday's Game 1, and he was ultimately cleared to play and start alongside Trae Young in the backcourt. For the fourth straight game, however, Bogdanovic didn't quite look like himself, as he finished with just four points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 27 minutes. After averaging 37.3 minutes per game through his first nine postseason games, the Serbian guard is down to 24.5 minutes per game since Game 5 against the Sixers. In that span, he's shooting just 26.5 percent from the field and hasn't scored more than seven points in any contest. Chances are, he'll once again be cleared to take the floor in Game 2, but he makes for a risky play in any DFS contests.