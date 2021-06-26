Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Game 3 against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Bogdanovic has been playing through knee soreness lately, but he's struggled to make an impact. Across the past five games, he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field and 15.0 percent from three for 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 23.2 minutes. It seems likely he'll play again Sunday, but if he's out, more minutes could go to the likes of Tony Snell, Solomon Hill and Lou Williams.