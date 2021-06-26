Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Game 3 against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Bogdanovic has been playing through knee soreness lately, but he's struggled to make an impact. Across the past five games, he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field and 15.0 percent from three for 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 23.2 minutes. It seems likely he'll play again Sunday, but if he's out, more minutes could go to the likes of Tony Snell, Solomon Hill and Lou Williams.
More News
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available for Game 2•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Uncertain for start of ECF•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available, starting Game 7•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable Sunday•