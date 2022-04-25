Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Heat, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Bogdanovic had been battling an ankle issue but wasn't listed on the injury report for the past two games. However, now he's dealing with knee soreness, which plagued him during the regular season at times. After totaling 27 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in Games 2 and 3, the sharpshooter scored just four points across 21 minutes during Sunday's Game 4 loss. If he's sidelined Tuesday, Danilo Gallinari and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot would both be candidates for increased roles.
