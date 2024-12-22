Bogdanovic (lower leg) is questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bogdanovic is in jeopardy of missing Monday's contest while he deals with a left lower leg contusion. If the veteran shooting guard is sidelined, Zaccharie Risacher and Vit Krejci will likely see an uptick in minutes.
