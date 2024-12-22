Share Video

Bogdanovic (lower leg) is questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bogdanovic is in jeopardy of missing Monday's contest while he deals with a left lower leg contusion. If the veteran shooting guard is sidelined, Zaccharie Risacher and Vit Krejci will likely see an uptick in minutes.

