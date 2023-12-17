Bogdanovic (ankle) is questionable to play Monday against Detroit, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic is at risk of missing his second consecutive game due to right ankle inflammation. Prior to his ongoing ankle troubles, Bogdanovic had knocked down three-plus triples in five straight games. Atlanta has turned to Patty Mills, Wesley Matthews and Garrison Mathews to fill his floor-spacing void, which is an uninspiring crew that nonetheless could fill an admirable against the lowly Pistons if Bogdanovic can't heal in time for Monday's contest.