Bogdanovic (back) is questionable for Monday's matchup with Minnesota, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The back issue forced Bogdanovic to the sidelines for Saturday's loss to the Celtics, which allowed Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin to get some extended run. It'll be more of the same Monday if Bogdanovic is forced to spend another game on the sidelines.

More News