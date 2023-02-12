Bogdanovic (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Bogdanovic is dealing with some soreness in his hip, so don't be surprised if the medical staff errs on the side of caution Monday night with a matchup against the 15-43 Hornets. If Bogdanovic is forced to the sidelines, that would open up some minutes for guys like Aaron Holiday, Garrison Mathews and A.J. Griffin. Stay tuned.